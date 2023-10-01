SOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of music enthusiasts gathered at Yummi Blox on Saturday for the first annual ‘The Sounds of West 7th’.

During the 1950’s to the 70’s, West 7th was historically an Asian, Black, and Jewish community with a vibrant night scene full of music. ‘The Sound Of West 7th’ event brought folks back to that time period with 9 local black musicians and a drumline from Omaha, Nebraska.

Margarite Reinert, a committee member with ‘The Sound Of West 7th’ said she is happy with how the event turned out.

“I think that it’s a huge turnout, it’s better than what we had expected, it seems like everyones having a great time enjoying the food, enjoying the music, and the weather even cooperated, so we couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Reinert.

Attendees were also given a history tour of West 7th by members of the Sioux City Public Museum. Reinert said Siouxlanders can expect this event to happen again next year.