1st Annual Craft and Vendor Fair to benefit local church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, an upcoming craft and vendor fair may be just what you’re looking for.

Sioux City’s Mater Dei Parish is hosting their 1st Annual Craft and Vendor fair October 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That will be at the Nativity Parish Center, 4242 Natalia Way, Sioux City.

Local crafters will have booths along with more well-known brands, like Pampered Chef, Color Street, and Thirty-One.

It is free to get in. The proceeds from this year’s event will go toward buying new windows for the Parish.

Mimi Wieck and Jen Tenholzen, with the Mater Dei Parish, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.