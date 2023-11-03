SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Looking for a reason to spend time outdoors while supporting a good cause? One way you can do both is the 19th annual ‘Siouxland Sleep Out.’

The event brings Siouxlanders to Cone Park for a night of fun activities, like enjoying a bowl of chili next to a campfire as well as a silent auction. The event is a way to not only raise awareness about homelessness but help fund local organizations that help those in their time of need.

Every year, ‘Siouxland Sleep Out’ raises roughly $50,000.

“I think everybody should be giving back to their community, this is one small way that we do it. if you take a look at the big picture after 19 years it’s a large amount of money that we push back to the agencies to help with their programs,” said Willie Delfs, Siouxland Sleep Out event coordinator.

Over the years the ‘Siouxland Sleep Out’ has distributed almost $1 million to local organizations.