19th annual Akron Scarecrow Festival draws in hundreds

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – The 19th annual Scarecrow Festival in Akron is a place where families in the community come together for fall fun.

Colleen Westergard, a volunteer at the Scarecrow Festival, explained why this event is so important to the Akron community.

“It really does bring our community together and area communities together. And it’s just a great way to kick off the fall. I just think with the flooding we had on Highway 48 that closed down for a while, we needed something uplifting and this is it,” said Westergard.

This year’s Scarecrow Festival featured dozens of fun games, festival food, and local vendors. Adding in a hands-on bonding experience for loved ones, families were even challenged to build scarecrows on the spot.

Jennifer Oltmann participated in building a scarecrow with her daughter and her friends.

“I think it was quick on your feet thinking, some creativity, and some old fashion get-your-hands-dirty kind of fun,” said Oltmann.

With dozens of scarecrows on display to usher in the feeling of fall, the festival has become a community tradition for all to enjoy.