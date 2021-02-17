19-year-old victim of deadly crash near Remsen identified

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have identified the woman who passed away during a crash near Remsen.

Around 12:56 p.m. on Monday, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a crash at Highway 3 and L14 east of Remsen that involved a semi-tractor and trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Officials said Randy Laube, 68, of Boone, was driving a semi west on Highway 3, and Hannah Tjernagle, 19, of Orange City, was driving south on L14.

For unknown reasons, Tjernagle’s vehicle didn’t stop at the stop sign at the Highway 3 and L14 intersection. The middle of the semi-trailer was struck by the other vehicle.

Officials said Tjernagle, 19, of Orange City, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle she was driving was deemed a total loss.

Laube wasn’t injured in the crash, and the semi-trailer had around $50,000 in damages.

Highway 3 was closed for about three hours as law enforcement work on the crash scene.

The Remsen Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement, Iowa DOT road maintenance assisted the sheriff’s office.