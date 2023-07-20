MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman who pleaded guilty to improperly disposing of the remains from an illegal abortion has been sentenced.

Celeste Burgess, 19, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail, court costs, and 24 months of probation, according to court information. The jail sentence and probation period start Thursday.

Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty in May to removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, a class 4 felony, via a plea agreement. She had been additionally charged with concealing the death of another person and false reporting, but those charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Authorities accused Celeste Burgess, her mother Jessica Burgess, and Tanner Barnhill, of concealing the death of a baby, when Celeste Burgess was 17 years old. As investigations continued, evidence showed both the mother and daughter planned to medically induce a miscarriage when the pregnancy was more than 20 weeks along, making it illegal in the state of Nebraska according to the law at that time, documents stated.

Barnhill had pleaded no contest to concealing the death of another person and was found guilty. He was sentenced to probation as well as community service for his involvement.

Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty on July 7 to tampering with human skeletal remains, false information, and performing/attempting an abortion after at least 20 weeks gestation. Two previous charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing for Jessica Burgess is scheduled for the morning of September 22. No agreement has been made as to her sentencing.