19-year old Estherville woman arrested for pointing gun at people, threatening them

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police have arrested a woman from Estherville following a report of gun threats.

The Estherville Police Department said they were called on October 29, and a victim was stating someone pointed a gun at him and threatened him. The victim told the police this person has done this before.

Police investigated and identified the suspect as Jodeci Holmes, 19, of Estherville. Officials said their investigation suggested Holmes pulled into a driveway on 4th Street and pointed a gun at the person, making threats. After receiving threats, the victim called their family over to help during a confrontation. Holmes allegedly pointed the gun at two of those people as well.

The police filed arrest warrants for Jodeci Holmes for two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of first-degree harassment. Holmes was arrested on the warrants on November 1. Holmes was also later charged with another count of each charge. Holmes was taken to jail on a bond amount of $75,000.

Officers used a search warrant on a tan 2011 Chevrolet Malibu registered to Madison Valen. The vehicle was searched by officers. It’s being held as evidence at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Estherville Police Department at 712-362-3515.