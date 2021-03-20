19-year-old flown to Sioux Falls, succumbs to injuries from crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – A 19-year-old died on Friday afternoon after being involved in a two-vehicle crash north of Yankton.

Officials said a vehicle was heading south on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a semi-tractor and trailer heading north.

The 19-year-old female driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and taken to a Yankton hospital. She then was later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, and she died of her injuries.

The 64-year-old male driver of the tractor and trailer was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was to the Yankton hospital.

