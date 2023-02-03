STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 19-year-old has died after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash in northeast Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, according to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that an investigation by the Stanton and Colfax County Sheriff’s Office indicate that a Toyota SUV was heading north on Highway 15 when it suddenly turned toward 822nd Road. The SUV went directly into the path of a pickup heading south.

The release stated the driver of the SUV, identified as Jeyco Gonzalez, 19, of Schuyler, was ejected from their vehicle. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver, Tyler Regan, 24, of O’Neill, was extricated from the wreckage by Clarkson Fire and Rescue and taken to a local hospital. After being stabilized, he was airlifted to a hospital in Omaha for treatment.

The crash closed a part of Highway 15 for about three hours. Both vehicles were destroyed in the crash.

Officials said Gonzalez was driving with a revoked license and are currently investigating whether or not alcohol played a role in the crash.

Stanton County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.