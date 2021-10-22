19-year-old arrested after robbing Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested shortly after robbing a convenience store on Court Street.

On Oct. 22 at 1:41 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a robbery at the K and K Quick Corner convenience store, 1401 Court Street when a person threatened the clerk by implying he had a gun.

The suspect stole money and tobacco products before fleeing the store.

The suspect was located in house in the 1400 block of Court Street with the help from witnesses.

Detectives have charged Jaden Cline, 19, of Sioux City with second-degree robbery and was booked

into the Woodbury County Jail.