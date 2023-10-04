SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police said they have made 19 more arrests since a fight broke out Monday at a gas station. That brings the total arrests to 24.

Of the 19 arrested after Monday, 12 were juveniles and seven were adults.

Police were called to the Casey’s on Casselman Street Monday around 2:12 p.m. for a “large fight” involving weapons, a release from police said. While investigating, five people started to fight again. At the time, police arrested three adults and two juveniles. On Tuesday, police had arrested three more people.

Below is a list of all adults arrested and their charges.

Micky Machuo, 31, of Sioux City, – Felony rioting, aggravated assault and going armed with intent

Joseph K Three, 40, of Sioux City – Felony rioting, attempt to disarm a peace officer, and interference with official acts

Jesipena Wasan, 22, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Nelly Retilifi, 43, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Redson Retilifi, 42, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Jelena Aritos, 18, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Kinda Simina, 18, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Karinta Wasan, 40, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Mempy Wasan, 42, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

Kemson Lukas, 18, of Sioux City – Felony rioting

During the fight on Monday, one person had been stabbed and taken to a local hospital. That person has since been released, police told KCAU 9.