18th Street at BNSF railroad crossing will close to make repairs

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of 18th Street at the BNSF railroad crossing, west of Highway 75/Lewis Boulevard.

The City said the closure will allow BNSF crews to make repairs to the crossing at that location.

The closure is expected to start on April 28 at 7 a.m. and is predicted to be complete by April 29 at 5 p.m., depending on the weather.

City officials are asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously. and follow all of the traffic control signs that are in regards to this closure.

Courtesy of the City of Sioux City Engineering Division

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories