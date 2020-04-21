18th Street at BNSF railroad crossing will close to make repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of 18th Street at the BNSF railroad crossing, west of Highway 75/Lewis Boulevard.

The City said the closure will allow BNSF crews to make repairs to the crossing at that location.

The closure is expected to start on April 28 at 7 a.m. and is predicted to be complete by April 29 at 5 p.m., depending on the weather.

City officials are asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously. and follow all of the traffic control signs that are in regards to this closure.