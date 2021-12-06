18th annual Winter Fest hosted in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sergeant Bluff held their 18th annual Winter Festival Sunday, despite the lack of snow on the ground.

Just under a thousand people came out to the Sergeant Bluff Community Center to see Santa, decorate cookies, and play games. It is a tradition that organizers are happy to see turn out for.

“Just have a good time, everyone’s in a good mood, they’re all out celebrating Christmas and the holiday season and just coming out and having a good time, it means a lot to me to see that and help provide that for the community,” Tyler Tweet of Sergeant Bluff Parks and Recreation said.

Next week the Sergeant Bluff Community Center will be hosting a Parent’s Day Out.