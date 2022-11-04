SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– To help bring awareness to homelessness the 18th annual Siouxland Sleep Out was held at Cone Park for everyone in the Siouxland area.

Around 3:30 p.m. on November 4 event coordinators began setting up chairs, bonfires, and getting ready for the arrival of possibly hundreds of people.

Around 5 p.m., a majority of the night’s activities began, such as the shelter contest, cooking contest, and later that night a silent auction that will be held online and in person.

The executive director for the Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Jean Logan said thanks to events like this one they’ve been able to help many people.

“Oh it’s been crucial, the funding that we get from these allows the programs to do the work that they need to do in the community to help the homeless,” said Logan.

All donations for the event are distributed between local organizations to help provide care for the homeless.