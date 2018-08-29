18th annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) - Corn and soybean harvest may be several weeks away but families will be “Harvesting the Fun” of fall at the 18th annual Great Akron Scarecrow Festival.

The festival will be happening in Akron, Iowa, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, in the Akron City Park.

The “Harvest the Fun” festival theme highlights the full slate of family-friendly activities, including the scarecrow decorating contest, homemade food and baked goods, kids’ games and activities, a petting zoo, and dozens of craft vendors.

“The Scarecrow Festival has become the perfect way for families across the area to kick off the fall season,” said Lisa Harris, president of the Iowa Friendship & Service Club and one of the festival coordinators. “We’re excited to share small-town hospitality and see the creativity on display during the annual scarecrow decorating contest.”

The highlight of the festival is the scarecrow decorating contest with fifteen awards and more than $1,000 worth of cash and donated prizes for winners.

On top of the scarecrow contest children will have plenty of activities to do with carnival games, face painting, mini-train rides, inflatables and a free petting zoo.

Food booths and vendors will make sure you won't leave hungry. Featuring taverns, hot dogs, tacos-in-a-bag, homemade pies, and much more! The “Nature’s Harvest” store includes hundreds of homemade bread, cakes, pies and treats made by Friendship & Service Club members for purchase. More than 50 vendors will offer crafts, clothing, popular brand products, and food for sale.

The festival is hosted and organized by the 40 members of the Akron Friendship & Service Club, a nonprofit charitable and service organization and is supported by dozens of volunteers.

After the 2017 festival, more than $10,000 was donated to about 25 projects, programs and events in Akron and Westfield, including a donation to the Akron swimming pool improvement fund, sponsoring the children’s theater performance at the Akron Opera House, medical equipment for Akron EMS and Akron Care Center, new young adult books at the Akron Public Library, and improvements at Akron Area Museum, Akron Senior Citizen Center.