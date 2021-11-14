18th Annual Frozen Snot Run finishes off motorcycle season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may sound gross, but Sioux City residents had a whole lot of fun on Saturday for the Frozen Snot Run.

Around 20 bikers met at the Brass Rail for the 18th Annual Frozen Snot Run, which is a short bike ride to finish off the riding season. The ride was only 10 miles this year due to the rainy weather.

“It’s a pretty good deal. You learn who your real friends are. Who’s gonna come out and have a time, everyone seems to enjoy it,” said Ride Coordinator Brad Hassebroek.

The record for the coldest ride was 17 degrees in 2018.

