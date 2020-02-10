185th welcomes new Mission Support Group Commander

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A change of command ceremony was held at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City as they welcomed in new Mission Support Group Commander Col. Sonya Finch.

Finch has been a member of the Iowa National Guard since joining as a teenager. She served both in the Army National Guard and most recently in the Iowa Air National Guard.

“I looked at it as ‘I’m here to serve and lead in the organization in whatever capacity that needs me.’ So honestly, I jumped at the opportunity to when I thought there was an opportunity to come back and command here.” said Finch.

Finch will be taking over for Colonel Stephany Samenus, who was recently promoted to Vice Commander of the 185th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories