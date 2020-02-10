185th welcomes new Mission Support Group Commander

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A change of command ceremony was held at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City as they welcomed in new Mission Support Group Commander Col. Sonya Finch.

Finch has been a member of the Iowa National Guard since joining as a teenager. She served both in the Army National Guard and most recently in the Iowa Air National Guard.

“I looked at it as ‘I’m here to serve and lead in the organization in whatever capacity that needs me.’ So honestly, I jumped at the opportunity to when I thought there was an opportunity to come back and command here.” said Finch.

Finch will be taking over for Colonel Stephany Samenus, who was recently promoted to Vice Commander of the 185th.