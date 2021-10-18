185th perform flyover at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews from the U.S. Air Force and the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing once again showed their support for the Hawkeyes this weekend.

In Saturday’s game against Purdue, the crews performed a flyover at the Kinnick Stadium as a part of the pregame events. They soared over crowds just prior to kickoff.

Flight time from western Iowa to Kinnick Stadium is about 30 minutes where the crew passed over top Kinnick Stadium before landing in Cedar Rapids and making their way to see the second half of the game.

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell to Purdue 24-7.

See the flyover from the 185th aircraft’s view below.

The Iowa Air Guard has units in Des Moines, Sioux City and Fort Dodge, Iowa, and draws membership from across the state including the Iowa City – Cedar Rapids area. The Iowa National Guard has always had University of Iowa students and alumni among its ranks.

Officials say events like these are designed to demonstrate military capabilities and foster community support.