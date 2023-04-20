SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing invited some hopeful future airmen and women

High school students from around a hundred miles in every direction made a stop at the air refueling wing for their second annual career fair where students can get hands-on with some very expensive equipment and see what kind of work goes into keeping the nation’s skies safe. KCAU 9 spoke with Technical Sergeant Adam Allen about how recruiting has been.

“Just like any other timeframe recruiting is just a roller coaster, it goes up and down and it’s the same way with the job market and we’re no different than any other employer. We see ups and we see downs and you never know what to predict,” Allen said.

Joining the refueling wing isn’t just for kids, the Iowa National Guard accepts recruits well into their 30’s.