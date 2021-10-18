185th members to be deployed to bring Americans home, vulnerable Afghans to U.S.

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing turns to park in front of the main hangar at the Sioux City, Iowa based Air Guard unit on September 17, 2020.

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Iowa Air National Guard will be deployed to Afghanistan in an effort to bring soldiers and refugees to U.S.

According to the release, approximately 65 Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132nd Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome.

Operation Allies Welcome is the ongoing effort to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and bring vulnerable Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement.

Airmen will deploy for approximately 60-90 days under Title 10 federal deployment orders starting in November.

The Airmen will be helping provide logistical, sustainment, and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States. These service members will be under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command.