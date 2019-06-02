185th holds ribbon cutting for new facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing hosted a ribbon cutting for their newest consolidated support facility.

The 185th said their latest addition will be home to all things needed to keep the base running like it should. Their food services, medical clinic, I.T. and public affairs will be contained in the new 37,000 square foot building.

"T hen it became something else, and then transitioned into what we had, so it was kind of a remodel of a remodel, 1950's vintage stuff, so it's nice to have stuff that works, and is specifically designed for a medical unit," Medical Group Commander Glen Harden said.