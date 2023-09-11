SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing has been federally sentenced for possession of child porn.

Kevin Swanson, 35, of Sioux City, was sentenced Monday to three years in prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Iowa. Swanson served as a guardsman for the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Refueling Wing. He pleaded guilty on May 4 to possession of child pornography.

From August 2020 to August 2021, Swanson used an Internet-based, peer-to-peer network to share and receive child pornography involving minors below the age of 12 years. The release stated that he possessed more than 1,400 images of child sexual abuse material.

Swanson was sentenced to 36 months in prison and $10,000 in fines. He will also have a supervised release of five years and register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

Swanson is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kraig R. Hamit and investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Sioux City Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol.