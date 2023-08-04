SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jacob Hagan became an Airport Firefighter with the 185th in May 2022. He’s filed a grievance with the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board to address being underpaid for his work.

“I feel like we’ve fallen through the cracks, like they almost act like we don’t exist. We’re not there. You know we’ve been raising a fuss about it for almost 8 months now. Not one person from the state has come up to talk to us,” Hagan said. “The job was posted, advertised at $20.79 to $30.81 an hour. Got my first paycheck at $15.51 cents an hour.”

When Hagan began receiving paychecks with a smaller hourly wage, this is what his management told him:

“Some of the leadership said it is what it is, that’s how it is. Because you work more hours, your pay is cut. Since you worked 26% more hours in a year, your pay is basically cut by 26 percent. That’s your new hourly wage,” Hagan said.

Hagan then decided to file a grievance with the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board.

“They’re paying us outside our AFSCME contract agreed upon wage for our paygrade 2023, so we filed a grievance that we are getting paid less than what the AFSCME contract says we should be getting paid,” Hagan said.

A labor educator with the University of Iowa explains what constitutes wage theft.

“What happens more often is they may short people on hours or not pay overtime when they were supposed to pay overtime,” Labor Educator with the University of Iowa Paul Iversen said.

However there are exceptions, such as independent contractors. Iversen says wage theft is not uncommon.

“Sometimes people don’t know about their rights and just don’t pursue them and so there’s a lot of wage theft that goes unreported. But there was a recent report by ‘commongoodiowa’ that estimated that approximately $900 million in wages are stolen from Iowa employees each year,” Iversen said.

Hagan says the lack of pay has been a struggle to juggle with the demands of an airport firefighter.

“A lot of other jobs average 40 hour work weeks. Our average work week is 53 hours a week,” Hagan said.

Iversen adds that overtime pay rules differ for firefighters.

“They are owed overtime if they work more than 212 hours in 28 days, in four weeks. That would be 53 hours a week. So the employer can establish a system that calculates overtime every week, every two weeks, every three weeks or every four weeks but it has to be at most four weeks,” Iversen said.

But Hagan says the ongoing struggle with low pay has an adverse effect on the fire department.

“It’s caused a big, high turnover rate the last two years we’re probably over, I believe we’re over 50 percent turnover rate with employees leaving for different departments, better paying departments,” Hagan said.

The Iowa Department of Public Defense responded to these claims.

“An individual employee raised an issue regarding their pay adequacy, which is still going through the grievance process with the Public Employment Relations Board. Accordingly, we are unable to provide any additional comments at this time.”