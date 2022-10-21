SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An employee of the 185th is facing federal charges of child porn.

According to a redacted indictment filed in U.S. District Court in the northern district of Iowa, state Kevin Swanson has been charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Swanson allegedly received “visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” around the time of August 1, 2020, and August 10, 2021, the indictments state.

A warrant was Swanson’s arrest was filed on October 13 and he was arrested on Wednesday.

Swanson pleaded not guilty to both charges at his initial hearing on Thursday.

Sgt. Vincent DeGroot confirmed to KCAU 9 that Swanson worked for the 185th but could not provide further information.

A jury trial for Swanson is set to start December 19 in Sioux City.

Swanson is currently out on a personal recognizance bond.