SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 185th Air Refueling Wing sent their airmen on a 6-month deployment to the other side of the world to provide support.

According to a release on the 185th’s website, Iowa Air National Guard (ANG) Airmen were deployed to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at Al Dhafra Air Base last fall; the airbase is located in the United Arab Emirates.

The Airmen were all sourced from the 185th, but Iowan members of the team include medical specialists, civil engineers, aircraft maintainers, and logisticians.

A principal of a Nebraska elementary school was part of the group of servicemen deployed, and he is working with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron (ESFS).

“I just Zoomed with the kids at the school right before they went on Christmas break,” said Master Sergeant Drew Wagner. “It was really good to see so many of their faces. . . . After 19 years of service, this is my first deployment. I find the whole process has been very intriguing. There have been a lot of growing opportunities for all of us.”

Duties of the 380th ESFS include providing base security, force protection, and basic law enforcement services.