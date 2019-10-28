185th conducts flyover at Saturday’s ISU game

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – The 185th Air Refueling Wing was part of Saturday’s college football entertainment.

The 185th conducted a flyover of Jack Trice Stadium in Ames Saturday before the Iowa State University versus Oklahoma State University Football game. The plane that flew over the stadium was a KC-135 Stratotanker.

Flyovers are part of their Community Relations mission. Providing a chance for them to be seen and thank the public for the support.

“Not a lot of people know what we do here so this a small way for us to show that we are trying to do good things and provide stuff for the local communities,” one of the pilots, 1st Lt. Tyler Kludt, said.

Members of the 185th ARW air crew that particpated in the flyover of Jack Trice Stadium, home of Iowa State University football, pose with the ISU flag they hung in the KC-135 in honor of the event.

Kludt added that it helps them as a form of training.

“It also provides good training for our pilots and air crew because our job and primary mission is to be on time and on air speed and there is no better way of showing we can do that then in front of thousands of people,” said Kludt.

The air crew landed at a nearby airport after the flyover, and then watched the game at the stadium. They were also brought onto the field and recognized at the end of the third quarter.