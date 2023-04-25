SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A commander of the 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has been giving back to her community by sharing her love of running with teenagers.

According to a press release from the 185th, Lt. Col. Jennifer Carlson, a full-time member of the Air National Guard that serves as the unit’s deputy support group commander, has been coaching her high school track team in Lawton. Her goal through her volunteer coaching with the team is to inspire young people to be interested in fitness and to get them moving.

Carlson also has put together a morning walking club that meets three days each week to walk together.

In addition to the track team she coaches, Carlson and her husband regularly run in races throughout the country. Carlson recently made it into the 2023 US National Triathalon which required her to qualify in her age group.