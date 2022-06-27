SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in more than three years, the Iowa Air National Guard clinicians are training together again.

Clinicians from the 185th are together at the Air National Guard Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Georgia.

The group has been having classroom training combined with hands-on training culminating with a mass casualty experience.

Thanks to the group training, the group has been able to focus on training requirements without the day-to-day distractions faced at home.

“We have a huge patient safety program. We make sure everybody in the clinic is trained and knowledgeable on keeping patients safe. We do that training every quarter,” said Staff Sergeant Manuel Zertuche.

Each year, Airmen in the Air National Guard are required to attend annual training. For Med-Techs like Zertuche, this means they need to stay up to date in their particular skills.