SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A “Welcome Home” of sorts took place Tuesday afternoon for KC-135 aircraft from Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.

The Iowa Air National Guard jets and staff returned home after operating at bases in Kansas and South Dakota since April. The completion of substantial runway improvements at Sioux Gateway Airport brought a long-awaited return to normal operations for Air Guard members. During their time away, the guard continued to provide air refueling support for domestic operations while operating remotely.

Six of the eight KC-135 aircrafts are back in Sioux City.

“Just great to have airplanes back, this is our home, this is where we want to be flying out of. [We] feel a lot of pride when we see the airplanes overhead and when we’re flying out of Sioux City here. So, we’ve missed it, I’ve missed sitting at my house and being to see the KC-135 flyover and I’m really looking forward to seeing them in the skies again here in Sioux City,” said Lt. Col. Ben Young, 185th ARW pilot.

The unit immediately rolled into a major aircraft generation exercise that is part of regular operational requirements. Additionally, the 185th ARW will provide the pregame flyover at Friday’s Nebraska/Iowa Big 10 football game.