SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local students will get a first hand look at possible careers in the Air National Guard.

According to a release, area high school and college students have been invited to attend the first Air National Guard career fair hosted by the 185th Air Refueling Wing on April 6.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. at the Air National Guard unit at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Over 100 invited students will explore over 90 jobs or “Air Force Specialties,” available at the Sioux City Air Guard unit. Those in attendance will learn how they can receive paid technical training for careers in the Air Guard, many of which award undergraduate college credit. Other opportunities include professional careers in aviation, medicine as well as management careers for prospects who are interested in obtaining a commission.

Attendees will explore traditional careers in aviation operations as well as aircraft maintenance. The unit also has careers in support activities like logistics and supply. Other available careers include jobs in finance, construction, computer and telephone networking, cyber security as well as culinary skills, firefighting and base security along with dozens of others.

Traditional careers in the National Guard allow members to attend training on primarily on weekends plus two weeks each year while also attending college or working full time at a civilian job.

A significant advantage to students who are also National Guard members is that the state of Iowa offers 100% state tuition assistance to Iowa’s state universities and community colleges which can also be applied to Iowa private colleges.