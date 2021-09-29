185th ARW remove F-100 aircraft for cleaning

Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing crash recovery team work to lower a U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre onto pneumatic manifolds at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on September 22, 2021. After being cleaned and painted the aircraft will be place back on display. The Iowa Air Guard unit flew the F-100 from 1961 to 1977.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing Crash Damage Deposit Recovery team recovered a Vietnam War-era F-100 Super Sabre from its pedestal at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City.

It had been on display for almost 20 years and had gotten weathered, needing to be cleaned and painted.

A crane is used to remove A U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre from a pedestal at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on September 22, 2021. After being cleaned and painted the aircraft will be place back on display at the Sioux City, Iowa Air Guard unit. The Iowa Air Guard unit flew the F-100 from 1961 to 1977. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing crash recovery team work to lower the landing gear on a U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on September 22, 2021. The aircraft was on static display and had been removed from its pedestal in order to be cleaned and painted. The Iowa Air Guard unit flew the F-100 from 1961 to 1977. U.S. Air National Guard photo: Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Iowa Air National Guard pilots from the 185th Tactical Fighter Group step to the flight line in Sioux City, Iowa for their final flight in the U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre on July 1, 1977. The Iowa Air Guard unit flew the F-100 from 1961 until July 1977 when they converted to the A-7 Corsair. U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Duane McCallum

Air National Guard pilots approach a U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre on the flight line in front of the hangar at the 185th Tactical Fighter Group for their final flight in the F-100 on July 1, 1977. The 185th TFG of the Iowa Air National Guard flew the F-100 from 1961 until July 1977 when they converted to the A-7 Corsair. U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Duane McCallum

Airmen from the 185th Tactical fighter group watch two U.S. Air Force A-7 Corsair aircraft fly by, as local news media record the 185th TFG’s final F-100 flight on the flight line at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa on July 1, 1977. The 185th TFG flew the U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre from 1961 until July 1977 before converting to the A-7. U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Duane McCallum

A U.S. Air Force F-100 Super Sabre is on the flight line on its last at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City while two U.S. Air Force A-7 Corsair aircraft from the 185th Tactical Fighter Group take off in the background on July 1, 1977. The 185th TFG flew the F-100 from 1961 until July 1977 before converting to the A-7. U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Duane McCallum



“We usually have two people for every shop,” said Technical Sergeant Kevin Brown with the recovery team, “Because you want a little bit of expertise from everyone.”

Brown said the 185th ARW members train annually to stay familiar with the equipment and processes that are part of recovering a downed aircraft, taking down the F-100 served as an opportunity to incorporate training requirements as part of the project.

“Everyone had a positive attitude,” said Brown, “And wanted to get the job done.”

Brown said lowering the aircraft on large airbags made the job of putting it on the ground safer for the aircraft and for the Airmen on the ground.

After the landing gear was lowered, the aircraft could be towed to the hangar where it will be cleaned and prepared for painting.

Paint will be applied after the aircraft has been moved across the runway to the Air National Guard Paint Facility.

Brown said when the aircraft was mounted in December 2022 it wasn’t meant to be moved but changing the rules and environmental laws dictated the aircraft to be taken down and painted in a controlled environment.

The team hopes to put the F-100 back on display in the spring of 2022.

The last F-100 flowing by the Iowa Air Guard in Sioux City was July 1, 1977.