SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa Air National Guard airplane with a giant bat tail flash is being retired after 65 years of service.

The plane, nicknamed “Free Bird”, took off earlier in the week for a one way trip to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group or AMARG at Davis-Monthon Air Force Base.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Brian Harder, 185th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Operations Superintendent, the main contributing factor to retiring the aircraft was due to the projected cost of maintenance.

Harder said due to its age, flight hours, and the fact that it had not been upgraded with newer parts, the 185th aircraft was selected to be the first of 15 Stratotankers to be pulled from the Air Force inventory during the current round of decommissioning.

“This is the first big round of retirements Air Force wide, and the 185th is the first in the chute,” Harder said. “We are creating the Statement of Work for the folks down at AMARG for all the other 14 airplanes to follow.”

Harder said there is a lot of back and forth when they are trying to settle on a replacement aircraft that will best fit into the unit’s periodic depot maintenance or “PDM” schedule. The main idea is keeping the maximum number of aircraft mission ready, sandwiched between scheduled inspection and maintenance times, according to Harder.

“It’s all in a flow, you can see it water fall down,” Harder said, referring to a spread sheet that contains KC-135 maintenance schedules for the entire fleet.

Although the 185th ARW has traded a number of aircraft tails through the years, Harder said this is the first KC-135 R model that the unit is sending to the boneyard.

The Boeing engineered air refueling aircraft came to the 185th ARW in 2007 when it was inherited from its ancestral home in Washington. The tanker aircraft had been assigned to the Air National Guard at Fairchild AFB near Spokane.

Last week 185th aircrew already retrieved a replacement aircraft from McConnell AFB near Wichita, Kan. The newer tail number, 62-3549 was quickly assimilated with the others in Iowa and rolled into the mission line up.

Last year as the 185th celebrated their 75th anniversary, 2606 was chosen to be decorated with a retro gothic bat tail flash. The design was similar to what appeared on the unit’s F-16 fighter jets during the 1990’s. The KC-135 anniversary tail was an immediate hit with aviation enthusiast worldwide.

The popularity of the bat tail design even reached into the gaming universe on the digital combat simulator website, where it is available as an incredibly realistic skin for a KC-135 simulator model.

When 2606 first arrived in Sioux City, Air Guard crew chiefs named it “Free Bird” as a patriotic theme borrowed from the 1970’s southern rock ballad by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Like the nearly ten minute album version of the Skynyrd classic, KC-135 2606 can also boast a very long life.

Parts of 2606 will continue to be used as they are dispersed from the boneyard where they will help keep a shrinking KC-135 fleet aloft through the years.

While there is no confirmation of a name for the replacement aircraft, the list of unendingly long songs from the 1960s and 70s is short.