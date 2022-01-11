SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) has been awarded for its ‘exceptionally meritorious service.’

The 185th ARW was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award in honor of its efforts in 2020, according to the release.

“The performance of the 185th Airmen in the face of unprecedented COVID challenges was nothing less than remarkable,” Said Commander of the 185th ARW Mark Muckey, “We continued to operate at full capacity, led the Iowa Task Force West, built readiness, grew end-strength, deployed from east to west, responded to a natural disaster, flew away multiple MST exercises, and at the same time grew stronger as a team.”

The release indicated the mission of the unit is supporting the KC-135 Stratotanker, and the 185th ARW was able to deploy airmen and deliver fuel around the world amidst the COVID restrictions.

185th ARW exceeded the standard by continuing to be involved in food drives, blood drives, and base honor guard involvement in the community.

“Every single Airman at the 185th played a critical role in our success and should take pride in our extraordinary accomplishments in 2020,” said Muckey.

According to the release, 185th ARW will continue to ensure morale, welfare, and resiliency while also making certain its mission gets done.