TOPEKA, Kan. (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing is continuing to operate out of the Topeka Regional Airport in Kansas as runway improvements continue at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

Aircrew and maintenance personnel are making multiple trips to Kansas to ensure the KC-135 aircraft fully mission capable. During a recent trip, airmen had to relocate the aircraft to Des Moines, Iowa, so as to avoid severe weather, according to a release from the 185th.

The relocation also served as a chance for training. KC-135 instructor pilot and Director of Operations Joint Headquarters Iowa Col. Kevin Alons said the unit was able to adapt to severe weather and logistic challenges. He added that it provided a unique exercise to test readiness and mobility.

An F-16 assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker to receive fuel, May 19, 2022. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar)

The 185th unit continued its mission after the severe weather delivering fuel to F-16s of the Oklahoma Air National Guards 138th Fighter Wing.

The Topeka Regional Airport houses the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing and their own KC-135 aircraft. The two air refueling wings are able to learn from one another during their partnership.

190th Operations Support Squadron Commander Wes Broxterman said having the 185th in Topeka has provided the two units with a chance to bond.

“For us, the best benefit is the unit to unit bonding and getting to know the 185th”, said Broxterman, “Building the relationships has to be the best part about it.”

The 185th ARW flight operations are temporarily moved to Topeka as improvements are made at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Improvements being made include concrete repair to runway joints, the shoulder, and new runway LED lighting, which should be completed in October.