SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a 185th ARW air refueling aircraft made a nose landing Wednesday afternoon at the Sioux City Airport, officials provided an update saying the runway reopened.

SMSgt Vincent DeGroot with the 185th ARW said the aircraft has been removed and the runway is now open. The main runway had been closed as crews worked to remove the aircraft.

Officials said an Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker was performing touch-and-go landings as part of a local training mission when the aircraft’s front landing gear didn’t deploy.

There were five personnel on board during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing. An investigation into a mishap can be time-consuming, DeGroot said, but that doesn’t mean officials aren’t trying to learn as much as they can as quickly as possible.