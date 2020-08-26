185th Air Refueling Wing welcomes puppy as therapy dog

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Air National Guard has a new recruit, a therapy dog.
An English Cream Golden Retriever puppy, named Lincoln, joined the Iowa Air National Guard team in Sioux City, Iowa.
Lincoln comes from an Iowa based kennel that specializes in breeding dogs to be trained as therapy dogs. The kennel introduced Lincoln to unusual sounds and smells just days after he was born in order to help him adjust to the new world around him.
Chaplain, Lt. Colonel Steve Peters of the 185th Air Refueling Wing care team said he knew he wanted to get a puppy when he got the approval to get a therapy dog.
Lincoln was in training before he was taken to the Air Base, according to Peters, but his training will continue in the months ahead.
The military is observing National Suicide Prevention Month in September when 185th unit members will get the chance to meet Lincoln, meaning his arrival is perfectly timed.
Peters said as Lincoln grows with additional training, he will become stronger and more intuitive to people’s needs.