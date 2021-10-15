185th Air Refueling Wing to perform flyover

Air crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on board a U.S. Air Force KC-135 performing a flyover of Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on game day of the Cy-Hawk match-up as part of the annual intrastate rivalry game between Iowa State Cyclones the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — U.S. Air Force KC-135 and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing will be performing a flyover at historic Kinnick Stadium Saturday.

In support of the home team, the flyover will be part of the Iowa Hawkeye Football pregame activities against Purdue. It is scheduled to fly over Kinnick prior to kickoff at 2:30 p.m.

The flying demonstration is part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program.

Questions about the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th ARW can be directed to Senior Master Sergeant Vincent De Groot by phone at 712-223-0732 or email vincent.degroot.3@us.af.mil