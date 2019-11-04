185th Air Refueling Wing return from deployments in Guam and Afghanistan

Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group pose for a photo in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in Sioux City Iowa, November 11, 2019. The maintenance group recently returned from deployments to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam and Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan and earned 54 total Air Force Achievement and Commendation medals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar.)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) maintenance group recently returned from deployments to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB), Guam and Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan with a total of 54 Air Force Achievement and Commendation medals.

At U.S. Pacific Command, the Airmen were assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron assigned to PACOM at Andersen AFB, Guam in support of Global Power from July through September.

Col. Shawn R. Streck, the 185th ARW maintenance group commander stated, “I had the opportunity to deploy with our Airmen to Andersen AFB, Guam this summer. They worked tirelessly 24/7 every day to meet the flying schedule. Our maintainers, aircrew, and support team accomplished the mission in an outstanding manner.”

The missions included Iowa Air Guard’s U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircrew, aircraft maintainers, and mission support experts.

At U.S. Central Command, the 185th ARM Airmen were assigned to the 451st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel from October 2018 to March 2019.

“We are very proud of our aircraft maintainers. They bring a positive professional attitude to work every day both here at the 185th ARW and while deployed around the world, said Streck.

During these missions, the maintenance team had a combined ensured execution of 1365 sorties, flying more than 6460 hours and offloading 3.2 million pounds of fuel, supporting the elimination of 273 enemy combatants.

