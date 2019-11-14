185th Air Refueling Wing receives an Air Force award

An air stair is parked alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa as pilots and ground crew prepare the aircraft for departure from the ramp area in Sioux City on October 25, 2019. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. has announced this week that the 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service.

The 185th ARW has earned the award for the third year in a row and the 13th time in their history.

185th ARW Wing Commander Col. Mark Muckey said everyone in the unit is a significant contributor to this kind of award and all are to be congratulated.

“This is a testament to all of our unit members ‘ hard work and efforts to continue making the 185th ARW a top-notch organization,” said Col. Muckey.

The unit is made up of numerous organizations that are a part of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, including the 185th Aircraft Operations, Aircraft Maintenance, Support and Medical Groups, and the 133rd Test Squadron in Fort Dodge are mentioned in the award citation.

According to the Outstanding Unit Award citation, the 185th has continued to provide mission-capable aircraft and Airmen for deployments around the world for both flying and support operations.

The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award is given to units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from other Air National Guard units.

The 185th ARW’s main mission is mid-air refueling but is also tasked with moving people and equipment around the world, as well as development testing and evaluation.

The 185th is also tasked with supporting Iowa and other states when called, during state and national emergencies where they provide humanitarian and national disaster response.

They are equipped with the U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker and is made up of a mixture of full time and drill status unit members as well as full time, state and federal employees.

Latest Stories