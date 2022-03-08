SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing shined the light on three women in the National Guard for International Women’s Day.

The base medical group currently has its first female commander, Lieutenant Colonel Debbie Jacobsmeier holds the highest position in the medical group.

Jacobsmeier shared how special it is to her to have achieved her rank.

“I’m proud to be the first medical group commander. I’m really excited to be somebody that the other younger females can look up to so that they know that at some point in their career they can be in the same position that I’m at,” said Jacobsmeier.

Alongside her is Medical Administrative Officer, First Lieutenant Amber Franco and Chief Master Sergeant Melissa Sanchez.

Sanchez currently holds the highest rank for enlisted members and has been in the military for more than 20 years.