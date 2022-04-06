SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What does it take to keep an air base running on all cylinders?

High schoolers from 16 area schools got a chance to experience just that at the 185th Air Refueling Wing at their career fair where all of the different pieces of the base came together to show exactly how it all works.

KCAU 9 spoke with some students about what they had learned.

“I just thought it was interesting cause it’s for sure an option to come around and look around to see what job opportunities I could have,” said one student.

Another said,” Yeah, I just wanted to, it’s always good to keep your options open, and it’s good since they pay for college and things like that.”

This was the first event of its kind for the 185th but they are looking forward to holding more of them.