185 ARW part of newly established Join Task Force West for COVID-19 response

Mr. Roger Fladung, U.S. Air National Guard Airman Michael Bryan and Technical Sgt. Nestor Galan from the 185th Air Refueling Wing Communications Flight, Iowa Air National Guard work to set up printing capabilities at the Iowa National Guard’s “Joint Task Force West” operations center at the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Sioux City, Iowa on April 2, 2020. JTF west has been set up this week in order to facilitate a fast reaction in the event of larger state emergency need in response to COVID-19.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Airmen from Sioux City’s 185th Air Refueling Wing are joining with soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team and the Johnston-based Joint Forces Headquarters to establish Joint Task Force West at the Iowa Air National Guard facility in Sioux City.

The Iowa National Guard said that the joint operations center will provide planning, logistics and coordination support to COVID-19 response efforts in western Iowa. They said it will also facilitate a faster response capability as needed. Similar Iowa National Guard operations centers are currently active in Johnston and Iowa City.

The Iowa National Guard has continued to work alongside the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute vital medical personal protective equipment across the state. Soldiers have delivered over 280 pallets of supplies to more than 90 of Iowa’s 99 counties. These deliveries have been supported by transportation elements in the 1034th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 734th Regional Support Group, based at Camp Dodge.

Additionally, the Iowa National Guard has provided medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Mahaska and Clarke counties.