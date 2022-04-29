SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) in Sioux City announced moving flight operations to another state temporarily.

Flight operations have been temporarily moved to Topeka, Kansas, due to runway improvements.

According to a release from the 185th ARW, they sent their remaining KC-135s to a base in Topeka to continue air operations after several aircrafts deployed earlier in the month to the Central Command area of responsibility.

The release cited Sioux Gateway Airport Director Mike Collet, who said the “runway rehabilitation” project includes concrete repair to runway joints, the shoulder, and new runway LED lighting will be installed as well.

The completion of the project is expected to be in September, according to the release. The longest runway, 31-13, measuring 9001 feet long, closed this week until the project has ended.

Collet specified that the second runway, 36-18, is not long enough for KC-135 aircraft but service should remain uninterrupted while the project is in progress.

“The 360,080 sqft of runway shoulders are going to have new concrete and the new LED lighting will last longer and use less power,” said 195th Airfield manager Master Sergeant Jeff Rehan.

Rehan added that the two 1000 feet over-run safety areas will be new at the beginning and end of the runway.

The release indicated that pilots at the airport said the improvements will increase safety due to the increased brightness of the LED lighting system, even during low visibility operations.

The base in Topeka was specified to be suited for the 185 aircraft because it is also home to KC-135 Aircraft as well as the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing.

“The 190th has been very gracious and helpful with what we need as well,” said Lieutenant Colonel Kelly Brouwer of the 185th Operations Support Squadron Commander.

In the release, Brouwer also said the aircrew will continue to meet pilot currency requirements and continue flying operations in Topeka. Brouwer also indicated that the intent is to have 185th aircraft and crew maintain a regular flying schedule while in Topeka.

Unit members in Sioux City will be supporting flight operations by managing documents and flight planning remotely, according to Brouwer.

