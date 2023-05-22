NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman has pleaded guilty Monday to improperly disposing of the body of an unborn baby.

Celeste Burgess, 18, pleaded guilty to removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body via a plea agreement, according to court information. As part of the plea deal, her other charges, concealing the death of another person and false reporting, were dismissed.

Celeste Burgess is scheduled to appear back in court on July 20 for her sentencing.

Alongside Celeste Burgess, two others allegedly assisted in the concealment of the stillborn baby’s burial. Investigations lead to the arrest of Celeste’s mother, Jessica Burgess, and Tanner Barnhill, 22.

Barnhill was sentenced to probation as well as community service for his involvement.

Jessica Burgess is still on trial and is scheduled to appear back in court on July 7.