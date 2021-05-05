18-year-old killed in crash near Bronson

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was killed in a car crash near Bronson Tuesday night.

On May 4 at 10:58 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue.

The vehicle was traveling south bound and left the road way to the west and rolled. The driver, 18-an year old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle.

Identification is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.