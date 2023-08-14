WEST POINT, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities say an 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Neb.

Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the county dispatch was notified of the crash Saturday around 2:55 p.m. It happened on A Rd between 12th and 13th roads, about two miles north of Snyder or 8 miles southwest of West Point.

Authorities said a white Buick LaCrosse CXL driven by William Smeal, 18 of rural Snyder, was going east on A Rd when it left the road and clipped the bridge. Authorities arrived at the scene to find the car in a creek near the bridge.

Smeal was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.