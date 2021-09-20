18-year-old hospitalized after rollover in Palo Alto County

CYLINDER, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old was hospitalized after rolling a vehicle into a field in Palo Alto County early Monday morning.

According to a release, on Monday at 2:57 a.m., the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash at the 4000 block of 490th Avenue. According to the investigation by the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by Cassidie Taylor O’Rourke, 18 of Cylinder, was traveling south on 490th Avenue. O’Rourke failed to maintain control of the vehicle, entered the west ditch, rolling into a field. The vehicle then came to a rest on the passenger side.

O’Rourke was checked by medical personnel from the Palo Alto County Health System at the scene before being taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle. Damage is estimated at $2,500 to the vehicle. O’Rourke was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Palo Alto County Health System and Wickman’s Towing.