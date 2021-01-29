18-year-old arrested for robbing drug dealer at gun point in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old was arrested after he and several others allegedly robbed and assaulted a man and his girlfriend and brother in Sioux City.

According to court documents, on October 28, 2020, around 11:30 p.m. Alejandro Bautista, 18, went to a residence in the 200 block of South John Street to buy marijuana. When Bautista was let inside, he yelled, “This is a robbery.” Masked men then ran through the door with guns and started to assault the victim, and the victim’s girlfriend and brother by punching and kicking them.

The suspects proceeded to pistol whip the victim and forced all three victims downstairs. The female victim was instructed to lay face down on a bed and close her eyes. She said that a pistol was pushed into the back and front her neck. The male victim said he was repeatedly assaulted by one of the suspects until he gave the combination or key to a safe and sustained injuries from the assault.

The suspects stole a .22 long rifle, money, two sets of car keys, video games, and marijuana during the incident.

Days after the confrontation, Bautista asked the victim over Snapchat if any of the victims provided names of the suspects to police.

On January 28, Bautista was located in a traffic stop and provided a false name to avoid arrest. He was read his Miranda warning and denied any knowledge of the incident and asked for his attorney.

Bautista was arrested and is charged with first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, and assault while participating in a felony. He is facing other minor charges unrelated to the incident. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $53,000 bond.