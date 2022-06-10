SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old Sioux City man was arrested for a shooting that took place in Sioux City on the morning of April 15.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, police booked Jalond J. Hills, 18, of Sioux City, into the Woodbury County Jail on June 9 for allegedly shooting a woman.

Detectives determined that four people were in an apartment in Morningside on April 15. Three people, including hills, the victim, and one other man, were in the bedroom. Hills and the woman were allegedly smoking marijuana and drinking while the other man was sleeping, according to the release. The third man in the apartment was specified to not be in the bedroom with the other individuals at that time.

The woman allegedly removed a handgun from the man who was sleeping, and Hills tried to take the gun from her. The release indicated that they struggled over it when the gun discharged, causing the woman to be shot in the leg.

Hills allegedly gave the gun to the third man, and the release stated that all three men left the apartment.

The woman was taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after emergency crews were called to the residence at 9:17 a.m. that day.

According to the lease, detectives determined that Hills was a convicted felon, making him prohibited from having or firing a gun.

Hills was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, prohibited transfer of a firearm to an unauthorized person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, according to the release.

The release also specified that the investigation into this shooting is still on-going.