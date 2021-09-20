18-year-old arrested after vehicle crash near Hawarden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Allan Topete-Guavara. Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old was arrested after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a cornfield early Monday morning.

According to a release, on Monday at 2:12 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Buchanan Avenue, two miles south of Hawarden. Allan Topete-Guavara, 18, of Hawarden was driving south on Buchanan Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lane, entered the east ditch and came to rest in a corn field.

No injuries were reported but police suspected that Topete-Guavara was under the influence of drugs. He was taken to the Sioux County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Authorities said the vehicle suffered about $20,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hawarden Police Department, Hawarden Fire Department, Hawarden Ambulance and the sheriff’s office Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories