18-year-old arrested after vehicle crash near Hawarden

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — An 18-year-old was arrested after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a cornfield early Monday morning.

According to a release, on Monday at 2:12 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Buchanan Avenue, two miles south of Hawarden. Allan Topete-Guavara, 18, of Hawarden was driving south on Buchanan Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the northbound lane, entered the east ditch and came to rest in a corn field.

No injuries were reported but police suspected that Topete-Guavara was under the influence of drugs. He was taken to the Sioux County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Authorities said the vehicle suffered about $20,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hawarden Police Department, Hawarden Fire Department, Hawarden Ambulance and the sheriff’s office Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).